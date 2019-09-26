- Orion races past Riverdale 33-3
- Princeton bests Sherrard 49-14 behind 4 Worrels TD's
- Assumption cruises past Clinton
- Camanche falls to Tipton
- Durant drops district opener
- Sterling volleyball sweeps Moline
WQAD Sports Sept 26th – Thursday night H.S. football, Sterling bests Moline volleyball
WQAD Sports – September 17th: HS Volleyball, MLB, and more
Sterling libero brings home gold medal after playing with Team USA
For the first time in 30 years high school sports participation dropped, led by decline in football
Sportscast September 19, 2019
The Score Sunday – Davenport North Football, Alleman Football, Lexi Rodriguez, FCA
Score Preview – Sterling Volleyball
Sports betting now legal in Iowa
More than $8.5 million wagered during Iowa’s first month of sports betting
Moline product back home for UNI vs. Eastern Illinois exhibition game
Sportscast September 10, 2019
Study: Nonprofit says climate crisis could make it more dangerous to play outdoor sports
United Township boys’ basketball coach moving on
STATE BASEBALL: Assumption bests Boone, Central DeWitt dominates Centerville