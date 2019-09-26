Full coverage of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump

Watch Live: Whistleblower complaint on Trump and Ukraine released

Posted 7:52 am, September 26, 2019, by , Updated at 08:08AM, September 26, 2019

(CNN) — The whistleblower complaint on President Donald Trump and Ukraine was released Thursday morning accusing the President of using his power “to solicit interference from a foreign country” in the 2020 election.

The declassified complaint says Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, “is a central figure in this effort.”

The whistleblower said White House officials were “deeply disturbed” by Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The complaint notes White House lawyers were “already in discussion” about “how to treat the call because of the likelihood, in the officials’ retelling, that they had witnessed the president abuse his office for personal gain.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.