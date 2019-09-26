Local Muscatine police union votes “no confidence” in Muscatine Sheriff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSCATINE, Iowa- In a letter concerning the Muscatine Sherriff the local Teamsters 238 union state several concerns and a no-confidence vote.

In the letter released September 24th, 2019 the union states:

Due to recent events, and recent statements from Muscatine County Sheriff, C.J. Ryan, we, members of Teamsters 238, feel we must make public our concerns with C.J Ryan and his administration.

The letter goes on to say the sheriff displayed favoritism towards certain deputies and engaged in retaliation against other deputies that "speak up for themselves, or question Ryan’s actions."

"This has resulted in an all-time low in morale."

This in turn has resulted in turnover of deputies to the point that staffing, a critical variable in our ability to keep the public safe, is less than ideal. Sheriff Ryan recently made statements regarding a request from the public to provide traffic control for a large funeral we believe were dishonest and misleading to the public.

For these reasons, we have no choice but to make public our NO CONFIDENCE IN SHERIFF C.J. RYAN.