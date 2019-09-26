× New drought monitor shows big difference

The updated drought monitor was released Thursday morning and has shown some significant change for most of our hometowns.

A lot of us have officially rebounded from the dry July we experienced! The month of September definitely brought the rain.

The heaviest rainfall for the month of September was seen in the northern counties of the Quad City area. Dubuque, Iowa received 12.14 inches of rain which puts this month at the 4th wettest on record for them so far. More rainfall comes just before the end of the month which could put totals closer to the record of 15.46 inches reported in 1965 for Dubuque. Dubuque’s average September rainfall is 3.46 inches.

On the other hand, the some of the southern counties are still considered to be abnormally dry on the drought monitor. This area includes Mt. Pleasant and Burlington, Iowa. Rainfall totals for the southern sections are much lower with Burlington experiencing 4.16 inches of rain this month.

By next Thursday, we are expecting to see areas that are still considered abnormally dry to come out of the drought as well. Starting Friday, many of us have the potential to gain a couple more inches of rain through the weekend.