Moline man arrested after bomb threats

GENESEO-A Moline man was arrested by Geneseo police after they say he made several bomb threats.

On September 23, around 8:15 a.m. police received a tip about a driver who made a threat of an explosive device at a local business.

The driver’s car was stopped by Geneseo police at the intersection of Chicago Street and Ogden Avenue.

Police say during the traffic stop Michael L. Allen 44, of Moline made a second threat saying there was a device inside the vehicle.

He was arrested and charged with:

Terrorism threats (class X) Aggravated fleeing and eluding (class 3) Felony disorderly conduct false bomb threat (class 4)

Allens bond is set at $500,000.