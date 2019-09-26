Full coverage of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump

Moline man arrested after bomb threats

Posted 3:11 pm, September 26, 2019, by

GENESEO-A Moline man was arrested by Geneseo police after they say he made several bomb threats.

On September 23, around 8:15 a.m. police received a tip about a driver who made a threat of an explosive device at a local business.

The driver’s car was stopped by Geneseo police at the intersection of Chicago Street and Ogden Avenue.

Police say during the traffic stop Michael L. Allen 44, of Moline made a second threat saying there was a device inside the vehicle.

He was arrested and charged with:

  1. Terrorism threats (class X)
  2. Aggravated fleeing and eluding (class 3)
  3. Felony disorderly conduct false bomb threat (class 4)

Allens bond is set at $500,000.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.