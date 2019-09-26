‘Missing and Murdered’ podcast Crime Chat: Jennifer Lewis case covered by QC Times reporter

CRIME CHAT: From the host that brought you the podcast, “Missing and Murdered in the Midwest,” WQAD News 8 Executive Producer Toria Wilson, sits down with those with direct knowledge to the cases that left the Quad City area asking questions.

EPISODE 3: When Jennifer Lewis’ body was found outside a Davenport, Iowa elementary school back in 1990, Quad City Times veteran reporter Scott Reeder was one of the first journalists on the scene.

Reeder spent the next three decades reporting on nearly every one of her killer’s court appearances until Stanley Liggins was convicted and sentenced in early 2019 to life in prison for the death of Lewis.

Reeder now lives outside of Springfield, Illinois.

He helped piece together a podcast for WVIK on the Stanley Liggins case for a series called ‘Suspect Convictions’. He is currently working on an upcoming podcast, set to debut later this fall, on the 2018 Sante Fe, Texas school shooting.

News 8’s Toria Wilson sat down with Reeder to talk about the Jennifer Lewis case covering everything from the night her body was found to all the trials and overturns that happened in the case against Stanley Liggins.

Plus, we go in-depth on his encounters with Liggins, the discussions with family and friends of both Liggins and Lewis and the witnesses in this case.

Streaming now on all podcast services.

Click here to listen on Spotify.