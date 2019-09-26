Full coverage of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump

Ground broken on new senior living community in Bettendorf

Posted 5:46 pm, September 26, 2019

BETTENDORF, Iowa- Construction has officially begun on a $45,000,00 senior living community in Bettendorf.

Thursday, September 26, crews broke ground on The Summit. It's a senior living facility located at 53rd Avenue and Middle road just Southwest of the roundabout.

The senior living community includes 105 independent living units some of which are already sold.

In addition, there are also two assisted living areas as well as restaurants and fitness programs.

Officials say construction will take about 15-months.

People should be able to start moving in February 2021.

