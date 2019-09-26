× Drenching rains, thunderstorms developing for your Friday

Absolutely superb! Plenty of sunshine, low humidity and down right seasonal with temperatures to peak in the lower to mid 70s later this afternoon.

Clouds will be on the increase as early as this evening as our well advertised rain maker pulls in from the west for your Friday and Friday night.

Rainfall estimates for this event have been consistent all week with amounts ranging from 1 to close to 3 inches in local spots by Friday night. A few thunderstorms will also be mixed in with the possibility of one or two becoming severe.

As the system pulls away, shower chances will become spotty for the rest of the weekend. The better coverage for those chances still appears to be from Saturday evening to Sunday morning.

We’ll warm up temperatures has high as the lower 80s by Monday before a front brings our next round of showers and thunderstorms in the days to follow.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Here’s a look at the hour-by-hour forecast from the StormTrack 8 Weather App!

Click on the links below to download the free app: