Chicago man arrested for lethal hit & run in Clinton

CLINTON, Iowa- A Chicago man was arrested by a fugitive task force in Chicago for being the driver in a deadly hit & run.

Police originally issued a warrant for the arrest of Eddie Lee Crout Jr. 28, on September 18 of 2019. He was eventually arrested in Chicago on September 26 of 2019.

Police say he was the driver in a deadly hit & run that took place in Clinton on August 30, 2019.

Crout is charged with homicide by a vehicle which is a class c felony.

They plan on extraditing him to Clinton.