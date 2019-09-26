BREAKFAST WITH… WellSpire, a New Senior Living Concept Coming Soon to the Quad Cities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa - The ground is breaking today on a new and unique development in the Quad Cities.

On Thursday, September 25th, 2019, The Summit of Bettendorf begins construction. The senior living community is located at 53rd Avenue and Middle Road, on the southwest corner of the roundabout. The Summit is being built under a new partnership between Genesis Health System and WesleyLife, which is based out of Johnston, Iowa. It's called WellSpire.

During Good Morning Quad Cities on Thursday, September 25th, we had "Breakfast With..." the Regional Executive Director of WellSpire, Jay Willsher and the Director of Sales of WesleyLife, Ward Phillips at Ross' Restaurant, which is located just two miles west of The Summit.

Willsher and Phillips say The Summit will be different from any other kind of senior living community in the Quad Cities. It will be WesleyLife's 9th facility under their "Communities for Healthy Living" concept with restaurants, fitness programs, and all levels of living:

The Summit is expected to be open in 2021, but you can reserve your spot today. We shared how during our Facebook Live, which took place right after GMQC:

The Summit will not be the only project for WellSpire in the Quad Cities. There are also plans to bring this concept to DeWitt and maybe to the Illinois side of the Quad Cities in the future.

We want to say thank you to Ross' for hosting this week's "Breakfast With..." segment. Ross' is celebrating 80 years in business in 2019:

