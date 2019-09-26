Agrisolutions opens new 110,000 square foot facility in Rock Island

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- The city of Rock Island is now home to a global farm equipment manufacturing company.

Agrisolutions celebrated the grand opening of their 110,000 square foot facility on September 26, 2019, with a ribbon-cutting and facility tour. The facility officially opened in late June 2019.

"Rock Island is the center, to me, for the agricultural community," Robert Mandel, Agrisolutions board director says. "It's very close to where we had a smaller operation. We were able to draw a lot of our staff to here -- great skilled workforce that allows us to not just get going, but also to grow."

Agrisolutions expects to triple its staff in the next year, from 30 to 100.

The company is looking forward to being closer neighbors with John Deere and other nearby agricultural companies.

"We're here for the grand opening for the facility, which is now becoming the centerpiece of the Agrisolutions business in North America," Mandel says. "We're thrilled to have so many people here to celebrate that with us."

Agrisolutions had a location in Milan, which was 30,000 square feet. That facility is now closed.