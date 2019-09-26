× 2 car accident temporarily closes Moline intersection

MOLINE, Illinois- A Moline intersection is back open after a crash forced police to close it for cleanup.

Thursday, September 26 a two-vehicle accident left one car on its side at 4th Ave and 12th St, Moline.

Police on the scene say one person was extracted from the vehicle on its side and put in an ambulance.

Both vehicles were towed and only had one person in each.

The intersection was completely blocked off. Injuries appear to be minor at this time.

Police confirm one person was being transported to the hospital as a precaution.