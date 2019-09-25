Woman to make logroll attempt across Mississippi River on Thursday morning

LECLAIRE, Iowa — A Maine woman will attempt to be the first person to logroll across the Mississippi River.

Alissa Wetherbee is planning a logroll attempt from Port Byron to LeClaire on Thursday morning, September 26.  Wetherbee is professional timber sports athlete; timber sports include activities like axe throwing, log rolling, sawing, and chopping.

On Thursday, Wetherbee will balance on a log floating in the Mississippi River.  The log is called a Key Log, which is made of synthetic materials designed specifically for this sport.

In her home state of Maine, Wetherbee created a group called the Axe Women Loggers of Maine.  It’s a group of “lumberjills” who take part in professional timber sports athletic events.  Among these women, many have won world or collegiate championships and hold world records.  Whetherbee is a world champion axe thrower and peavey log roller.

This event has taken many months to plan and is partly reliant on good weather.  If conditions are unsafe, a second attempt is scheduled for Friday, September 27.  The News 8 RiverCruiser will accompany Wetherbee with Grace Marine as the escort boat.

