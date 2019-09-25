WHAT’S HAPPENING? Vintage Football, Hot Air Balloons, and BaconFest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois-- If you like football and history, we've got an event for you Saturday, September 28.

The fifth annual vintage football game takes place at Douglas Park. The Rock Island Independents and the St. Paul Ideals played the first game to feature a National Football League team, all the way back in 1920. The gates for Saturday's game open at 12:30 p.m. Kickoff starts at 2. Admission is free.

EAST MOLINE, Illinois - Keep your eyes to the SKIES this Friday and Saturday!

The Quad Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival is taking at the Rock Island County Fairgrounds, 4200 Archer Drive, East Moline. Gates open Friday and Saturday at 4pm.

Balloon rides are available for $15/person. The event itself is free to get into, but donations to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center are encouraged.

MONMOUTH, Illinois - Screw the diet and don't tell the Cardiologist...you're going to "Bacon Fest!" It happens for only one day: this Saturday September 28th. The square in downtown Monmouth, Illinois is where hundreds of people will gather for everything bacon-related. There's even a bacon eating contest! It begins at 4pm and goes on through 9pm.

This year is the fifth annual Bacon Fest with a change as the event was moved from August to September so students at Monmouth College could participate.