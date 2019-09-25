Tracking the last summer days before a major pattern shift

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The last major warmth of 2019 is anticipated for the middle of next week. Look for highs in the 80s beginning on Monday, lasting for a few days before a a season-changing cold front arrives a week from tomorrow.

After that, all bets for back-to-back 80 degree days are gone. (Keep in mind, we often get a few 80-degree days in the month of October).

The season's first snowflakes are possible in parts of the Dakotas and Minnesota by Friday or Saturday of next week with the Quad Cities' first frost possible around that time as well.

Looking beyond the first week of October, it does appear that milder weather will win out...yielding more 70 degree days than 60s (at least for a few weeks).

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen