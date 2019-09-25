× Republicans raise 1 Million dollars within hours of impeachment announcement

Republicans raised more than $1 million amid the frenzy on Tuesday, September 25 where the Democratic impeachment inquiry dominated headlines.

According to The Hill,

A Republican National Committee (RNC) official said that the RNC, President Trump‘s reelection campaign and a joint fundraising committee began efforts at 2 p.m. and had netted $1 million at 8 p.m., a few hours after Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced a formal impeachment inquiry.

The fundraising news was first reported by Politico.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel tweeted about a fundraising haul of $350,000.

We will absolutely hold House Democrats accountable for this.@realDonaldTrump won Elissa Slotkin's district in Michigan, yet she's backing this baseless impeachment inquiry. In less than 6 hours, our anti-Slotkin effort alone raised over $350,000.https://t.co/qJBJY3Rb1b — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) September 25, 2019

Pelosi announced late Tuesday an impeachment inquiry into Trump would begin after reports that he had pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son after withholding aid from the country.

Trump had admitted to bringing up Biden during the July call but denied pushing for an investigation into the former vice president. He has also said he withheld aid because he wanted other countries to give more to help Ukraine.

He has slammed the inquiry as a “witch hunt” and denied wrongdoing.