Plans underway to rebuild Elm Street Bridge in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The City of Davenport is moving forward with plans to reconstruct the Elm Street Bridge.

The Elm Street Bridge crosses over the Canadian Pacific Railway, but was closed in May of 2018 due to its poor condition. No vehicles or pedestrians are allowed to cross, forcing traffic onto a detour route.

In late September of 2019, city leaders announced they were applying for a grant from the Iowa Clean Air Attainment Program to help fund the project. Construction on a new bridge is estimated to cost about $2.5 million and the grant would help with about 80% of the cost.

If approved, a new bridge would save drivers about a mile on a detour, including the stops and starts that are wrapped into a longer route.

Bridge demolition would happen in 2020 and the new construction would be in 2021.