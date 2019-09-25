Full coverage of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump

On A Mother Level: Licht Triplets

Posted 9:20 pm, September 25, 2019, by , Updated at 09:24PM, September 25, 2019

Katie Licht tells all. She is a triplet mom from Davenport, Iowa who waited seven years for her babies to come. She opens about dealing with infertility, the treatment that finally worked, carrying 15 pounds of baby and life in the NICU after her triplets were born.

