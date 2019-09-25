On A Mother Level: Licht Triplets

Katie Licht tells all. She is a triplet mom from Davenport, Iowa who waited seven years for her babies to come. She opens about dealing with infertility, the treatment that finally worked, carrying 15 pounds of baby and life in the NICU after her triplets were born.
