ON A MOTHER LEVEL: Joe Biden (Bonus Episode)

Posted 9:17 pm, September 25, 2019, by , Updated at 09:26PM, September 25, 2019

In this bonus episode, Denise interviews former Vice President Joe Biden. This is the interview as it aired on WQAD News 8, plus the special podcast question Denise asks all her guests. Denise also gives the behind the scenes of covering a presidential campaign with special guest Jim Mertens. They talk about how the interview came about, the puking toddler that almost derailed the opportunity and whether women apologize too much.

