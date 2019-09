× No danger to Rock Island High School after fake threat

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois– There is no danger to Rock Island High School students after police determined a threat was illegitimate.

The high school received a tip about a threat Wednesday morning, according to a Facebook post on the Rock Island/Milan School District 41 page. The school went on a “soft” lockdown from 8:25 a.m. to 9 a.m., the post said.

Police and the high school are looking further into the tip.