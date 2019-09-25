Moline-Coal Valley School District hosts first “Parent YOUniversity” meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois - A group of parents went back to high school on September 25.

They participated in the first of four "Parent YOUniversity" meetings at Moline High School.

School district leaders hope the meetings can assist parents in finding ways to help their children be more successful at school and at home.

Topics discussed include mental health awareness, substance abuse, cyber-bullying and the impacts of truancy.

It's one way the Moline-Coal Valley School District is hopes to reach out to at-risk youth while building relationships with parents.

"We find that the kids who do better in school are the kids whose parents are more involved in school and the ones we have a really good partnership with," said Kristin Sanders, Assistant Superintendent for Pupil and Personnel Services and Special Education. "So, the better we work together and help each other, the better the students do."

Additional meetings will be held on November 5th, 2019, January 28th, 2020 and April 7th, 2020.