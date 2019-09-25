Man guilty of killing 2017 killing of 2 in eastern Iowa

Posted 10:49 am, September 25, 2019, by

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) — A jury has convicted a man of murder for the 2017 killing of two people in the eastern Iowa town of Clinton.

The Clinton Herald reports that 49-year-old Steven Armsted was found guilty Tuesday of two counts of first-degree murder for the March 2017 killings of 60-year-old Steven Cox and 57-year-old Kevin Lambert in the home the victims shared.

Police say the victims had been stabbed to death. Investigators used, in part, phone calls made from a landline in the victims’ house to zero in on Armsted as a suspect in the killings.

Armsted faced a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole when he’s sentenced Oct. 31.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.