Kiwanis Club of Moline donates hygiene kits to Moline-Coal Valley schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois - Leaders from The Kiwanis Club of Moline donated hundreds of hygiene kits to Moline-Coal Valley Schools on September 25.

The kits were filled with items like shampoo, conditioner, toothbrushes, toothpaste and feminine products.

Kiwanis Club of Moline President, Keith Bonjour, said the group began raising money and collecting donations for this cause after speaking with several area school nurses.

Bonjour said he learned other types of donation drives and fundraisers, such as food drives, are very successful this time of year, but many students in the Quad Cities are struggling to access things they need to stay clean and healthy.

The kits will now be distributed as needed by school nurses throughout the district.