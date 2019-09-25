John Deere represents at Moline high school career fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois- High school students in Moline got a chance to learn what it takes to get a career in engineering, specifically with John Deere.

On Tuesday, September 24, employees at John Deere brought hands-on simulations and activities straight to students.

They learned about the latest in farm tool technology, combine excavators, and welding.

The students say opportunities like this help spark their interest early on.

John Deere focused on what they consider high-interest careers for students; jobs like information technology and engineering and supply management.