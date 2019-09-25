Iowa State fan whose joke sign turned into massive fundraiser gets own day of recognition

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State fan who quickly earned fame for turning a comedic beer-money sign into a fundraiser has been given his own day for recognition.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds declared Saturday, September 28, 2019 as “Carson King Day.”

Her declaration commended King for his generosity in donating more than $1 million to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, and exemplifying what it means to be “Iowa Nice.”

At the Iowa vs. Iowa State game on September 14, King brought a hand-made sign asking people to Venmo him money so he could replenish his Busch Light supply. His gag made it on national TV, and soon he was receiving donations from all over the country.

Within 30 minutes, the 24-year-old had raised $400. Within a day, that number had increased to $1 million, including matches from Anheuser-Busch and Venmo.

