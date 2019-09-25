Iowa State fan helped raise more than $1 million for children’s hospital, apologizes for past tweet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa - Carson King, who has helped raise over $1 million for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital, has apologized after a controversial tweet of his from 2011 was discovered.

King said a reporter for the Des Moines Register first called attention to the tweet, which referenced a racially-charged segment on the television show Tosh.0.

King, who was 16 years old at the time, called the tweet "hurtful and embarrassing," according to WHO. He said he doesn't want it to take away from all the good the donations can do for the kids at the children's hospital.

King held a press conference Tuesday night to address the tweet and released a statement on Twitter expressing remorse.

King has risen to fame over the past 10 days after he was featured on ESPN College GameDay in Ames asking for beer money donations. His GameDay sign went viral and he decided to donate all the funds to the children's hospital in Iowa City. He has helped raise over $1.14 million in donations.

King has been in touch with both Busch Beer and Venmo since word of the tweet surfaced. He said they still plan to match funds for the kids at the children's hospital.

An Anheuser-Busch spokesperson confirmed the company is still honoring its full commitment to the hospital, but it will cut ties with King. The spokesperson said in a statement:

“Carson King had multiple social media posts that do not align with our values as a brand or as a company and we will have no further association with him. We are honoring our commitment by donating more than $350,000 to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.”

King still plans to be at Kinnick Stadium Saturday for "The Wave."