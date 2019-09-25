× Here are the House Democrats who haven’t called for impeachment

(CNN) — While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday announced a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, there are some House Democrats who aren’t fully on board yet.

As the list of House Democrats who support the opening of an impeachment inquiry has climbed in recent days, these are the 28 House Democrats who have not made public statements in support of starting an impeachment inquiry or have only posited conditional support for it.

Rep. Terri Sewell of Alabama

Rep. Tom O’Halleran of Arizona

Rep. Al Lawson of Florida

Rep. Frederica Wilson of Florida

Rep. Lucy McBath of Georgia

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii

Rep. Dan Lipinski of Illinois

Rep. Cheri Bustos of Illinois

Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas

Rep. Jared Golden of Maine

Rep. Collin Peterson of Minnesota

Rep. Susie Lee of Nevada

Rep. Steven Horsford of Nevada

Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey

Rep. Xochitl Torres Small of New Mexico

Rep. Max Rose of New York

Rep. Anthony Brindisi of New York

Rep. Kendra Horn of Oklahoma

Rep. Kurt Schrader of Oregon

Rep. Conor Lamb of Pennsylvania

Rep. Joe Cunningham of South Carolina

Rep. Vicente Gonzalez of Texas

Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas

Rep. Sylvia Garcia of Texas

Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson of Texas

Rep. Colin Allred of Texas

Rep. Ben McAdams of Utah

Rep. Ron Kind of Wisconsin