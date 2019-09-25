Here are the House Democrats who haven’t called for impeachment
(CNN) — While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday announced a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, there are some House Democrats who aren’t fully on board yet.
As the list of House Democrats who support the opening of an impeachment inquiry has climbed in recent days, these are the 28 House Democrats who have not made public statements in support of starting an impeachment inquiry or have only posited conditional support for it.
Rep. Terri Sewell of Alabama
Rep. Tom O’Halleran of Arizona
Rep. Al Lawson of Florida
Rep. Frederica Wilson of Florida
Rep. Lucy McBath of Georgia
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii
Rep. Dan Lipinski of Illinois
Rep. Cheri Bustos of Illinois
Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas
Rep. Jared Golden of Maine
Rep. Collin Peterson of Minnesota
Rep. Susie Lee of Nevada
Rep. Steven Horsford of Nevada
Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey
Rep. Xochitl Torres Small of New Mexico
Rep. Max Rose of New York
Rep. Anthony Brindisi of New York
Rep. Kendra Horn of Oklahoma
Rep. Kurt Schrader of Oregon
Rep. Conor Lamb of Pennsylvania
Rep. Joe Cunningham of South Carolina
Rep. Vicente Gonzalez of Texas
Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas
Rep. Sylvia Garcia of Texas
Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson of Texas
Rep. Colin Allred of Texas
Rep. Ben McAdams of Utah
Rep. Ron Kind of Wisconsin