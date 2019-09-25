× Davenport mom adjusting to life with newborn triplets

DAVENPORT, Iowa — New mom Katie Licht has the routine down pat.

Make the bottle. Wake the baby. Change the diaper. Eat, sleep, repeat. She does that cycle six times a day – or more- in these first months of caring for her newborn triplets.

Lincoln, Callie and Dominic Licht were born in July 2019 at 34 weeks. Each weighed under 5 pounds and spent about 3 weeks in the NICU at the Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City.

Now that all three are home, the family of five is settling into their new routine. Katie returned to work this week as a guidance counselor at Davenport North High School. Her parents, who live right next door, take care of the babies during the day.

Katie talked to Denise for Episode 13 of her podcast, "On A Mother Level".

