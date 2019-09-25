× Body cam video of Botham Jean’s last moments suddenly played in court. His parents weren’t ready

(CNN) — Suddenly, on the screen before Botham Jean’s parents, a video of their son’s last moments was playing. Police were trying to save his life has he lay on the floor of his apartment, bleeding from a gunshot wound.

Allison and Bertrum Jean bent over in their seats and looked at the courtroom floor. Bertrum held his hands over his ears and turned to the wall next to his seat.

After a few minutes, Botham’s parents and family and friends stood up to leave.

Allison Jean sobbed loudly as she walked out the door. This was the kind of moment she had been dreading, and preparing for.

The video showed Dallas police performing CPR on Botham on September 6, 2018, moments after off-duty Dallas police officer Amber Guyger shot the 26-year-old accountant in his home. Guyger told police she believed she was entering her apartment, which was one floor below, and encountered a burglar. She is on trial for murder.

The footage was recorded on the body camera of one of the officers who responded after Guyger called 911.

District Judge Tammy Kemp appeared to unexpectedly ask for the body camera footage to be played again on Wednesday, the third day of the murder trial in Dallas.

It was the first Botham’s parents had seen that video, S. Lee Merritt, a family attorney told CNN. The Jeans didn’t know the judge was going to ask to see the footage, Merritt said.

As Allison and Bertrum Jean were leaving, it appeared that Kemp realized the family had still been in the room.

“I’m so sorry. I didn’t give any thought to the alleged victim’s family,” Kemp said.

Last April, Allison Jean heard the 911 call Guyger placed after the shooting and felt an anger that surprised her. She couldn’t hear anyone helping Botham as he lay dying his home, Jean told CNN in an interview from St. Lucia, where she lives and raised Botham.

Guyger seemed more concerned about her losing her job than about her son, she said.

Ever since hearing the 911 call, Jean had been preparing to endure the trial and face her son’s killer. In therapy sessions, she had worked through scenarios she might encounter in court and ways to cope. Starting in August, she set aside Saturdays to pray and fast.

On Tuesday, Jean, along with Botham’s sister, Allisa Findley, 37, and other family members left the courtroom before the police body camera footage was played during testimony.

Findley and Botham’s brother, Brandt, remained in the courtroom as the footage played.

More than an hour later, the Jeans returned. Bertrum Jean was still wiping his eyes.