× Big rains still on track for Friday

Sunshine quickly returned and temperatures are responding with highs around the 80 degree mark. Fair to partly cloudy skies are anticipated with overnight lows in the low to middle 50s.

Thursday will show little change from today with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s.

This day will be the last dry day we see for a whiles as clouds will be on the increase Thursday evening leading to more heavy showers and thunderstorms for Friday into Friday evening. Early estimates has this rainfall between 1 and 3 inches.

These showers will be isolated on Saturday and Sunday. So, plenty of dry hours in between.

The chance remains small to start the new week before the coverage increases by this time next week. A good dose of autumn air will settle on in heading into the following weekend.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

