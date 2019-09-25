× Abducted Missouri teen girl thought to be in Illinois

A teen girl abducted in Missouri is believed to be in Illinois near the Chicago area, police say.

Christopher Johnson, 26, from Breckenridge, Missouri is accused of abducting Gabriella Sarah Yonko, 16, from Edmundson, Missouri on Monday, according to a statement from the Edmundson Missouri Police Department’s Facebook page. Police responded to reports of a missing person at 9833 Treadway Lane in Edmundson just before 11 p.m.

By tracking his cell phone, police determined Johnson’s last known location was in “Northern Illinois just East of Chicago” on Sept. 23, 2019, the statement said.

They are thought to be traveling in a black 2008 Lexus LS with a Washington license plate number BEC5322. The car has blacked out windows and no front license plate.

Johnson has a prior criminal history including escaping from custody and is known to be violent.

Edmundson police ask those with any additional information to contact Lt. Kurt Venneman or Sgt. Matthew Anton at 314-428-4577. Tips will remain anonymous.