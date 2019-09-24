× When you can start getting your leaves picked up for free

Autumn leaves in shades of gold and crimson are more fun to jump in than they are to clean up. Luckily, the Quad Cities provides free leaf collection days to make getting rid of bags a little easier.

Note: East Moline is the only city listed that allows leaf burning.

Bettendorf– Free yard waste collection runs from Monday, Oct. 28 to Friday, Dec. 6 on residents’ garbage days. All materials must be in two-ply Kraft paper bags weighing less than 50 pounds. Bags are to be set out by 7 a.m.

Davenport– No sticker weeks run the same time and in the same way as Bettendorf from Monday, Oct. 28 to Friday, Dec. 6 using Kraft paper bags on residents’ normal garbage pick up days.

East Moline– Throughout the month of November yard waste is collected for free. Biodegradable paper bags must be set out on residents’ normal collection days before 7 a.m. Leaf burning is allowed on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. For more information click here.

Moline– From Monday, Oct. 14 to Friday, Dec. 13, no stickers are required. Lawn waste in biodegradable paper bags 30-gallons or less should be set out on residents’ garbage pick up days. The city asks residents to consider environmentally-friendly options of leaf disposal such as mulching and composting. Visit the City of Moline’s website for more information.

Rock Island– Free leaf pick up runs from Monday, Oct. 7 through Friday, Dec. 6. Residents can use their own paper waste bags or city-approved bags. Residents will place the bags next to their normal garbage pick up.

Bags are available to Rock Island residents showing proof of address at various locations including Rock Island City Hall, Saukie Golf Course and the Martin Luther King Center. Bags will be available on Monday, Sept. 30.

For more information on where to get up to 20 bags a day for free leaf collection click here.