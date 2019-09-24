× Rockford man arrested for possession of MDMA in Dixon

DIXON, Illinois- A man from Rockford was arrested after police say they found MDMA during a traffic stop.

Dixon Police say they arrested the passenger of a traffic stop at the 2000 block of West 4th Street.

The passenger who was identified as Brandon Gill 30, had a warrant out of Winnebago County for aggravated domestic battery and a Lee County warrant for failure to appear on possession of cannabis charge.

Brandon E. Gill, age 30, of Rockford, Illinois was arrested Monday September 24, and charged with unlawful possession with intent to deliver more than 15 grams of a controlled substance (MDMA), a class x felony, and unlawful possession of more than 15 grams of a controlled substance (MDMA), a class 1 felony.

Gill was transported to the Dixon Police Department where he was processed and then taken to the Lee County Jail.