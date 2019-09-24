× Late night shower or storm on track… Better coverage on Friday

Another bright day as planned with temperatures on track to reach just over 80 degrees. What’s also on track is the next disturbance still expected to arrive after midnight. Clouds will be on the increase as early as this evening as strong storms track across the heart of the Hawkeye state. However, by the time these storms arrive in our neck of the woods most of the activity will have fallen below severe limits and the coverage will being widely scattered.

By Wednesday morning the activity will be well east allowing skies to improve and high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

After seeing a bright and pleasant Thursday comes another batch of heavy showers and thunderstorms on Friday. This is still on track to impact even those Friday Night Football games. Hopefully we can avoid any lightning with this system.

Most of the weekend looks dry with just a few spotty showers later Sunday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

