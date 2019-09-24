× Kewanee traffic stop leads to arrest for possession of meth

KEWANEE, Illinois — A traffic stop led to a Kewanee man being arrested for possession of meth, according to police.

Joseph Menold, age 47, was pulled over in the 500 block of West 4th Street on Saturday morning, September 21, according to a statement from the Kewanee Police Department. Menold was found with one ounce of meth and $8,866; he was arrested.

A passenger in the car, 33-year-old Felicia Warner from Bradford, Illinois, was also arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia. She was later released with a notice to appear.

Menold was taken to the Henry County Jail and held on $150,000 bond. He was charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver. A preliminary hearing was set for September 30 at the Henry County Courthouse.