In the Kitchen with Fareway: Fast Side Dish Ideas

Posted 5:30 am, September 24, 2019, by

September is coming to a close, which means National Family Meals Month is almost over. Before it wraps up, here’s some great side dish ideas that are fast, affordable, and healthy!

This month, we showed you two great dinner ideas and on Tuesday, September 24th during Good Morning Quad Cities, Dietitian Caitlyn Ferin from Fareway Food Stores gave us more than a dozen ways to make those dinners and full and well-rounded meal. The benefits of regular family meals do not just surround your stomach. Click here to learn more.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.