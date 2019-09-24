× In need of a car? Kriegers is the place to go

MUSCATINE, Iowa– The Krieger Auto Group is hosting us for our latest Coffee Break Tuesday morning, September 24 on News 8 at 11.

The business, at 501 West Highway 61 has new and used vehicles, a service and factory department, along with a body shop. The business started in 1956 and has grown to become a one stop shop for all the domestic car products you’re looking for.

Ford Store General Manager Brian Magee and his son, GM Store Sales Manager, Mitchel Magee, will discuss their current Perfect Pass Event along with the four new full size trucks they have in store.

The store in the city’s open until 8 p.m. Monday and Thursday nights, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, and 5 p.m. on Saturdays. You can contact them any time at 1-800-358-4406 or visit their website here.