Armed robber demands money and JUUL merchandise from Lost Nation gas station

LOST NATION, Iowa –A gas station in Lost Nation, Iowa was robbed at gunpoint, according to police.

The robbery happened around 7:55 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, said Sheriff Rick Lincoln, with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department. The clerk said a young white male came in through the front door wearing a ski mask, sunglasses and latex gloves.

The armed robber demanded the clerk to empty the cash register into a bag, said Lincoln. He also demanded JUUL starter kits and pods. The robber then ran off, headed eastbound from the store.

If you have information about the robbery or if you recognize the person in the picture, you can contact the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office or CrimeStoppers at 563-242-6595