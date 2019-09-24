× Davenport Healing House Needs Your Help Paying Off Mortgage

There are amazing things happening inside Argrow’s House.

The safe space for survivors of domestic violence and abuse is located in Davenport, Iowa and is a program of Testimonies of Hope, Inc. – a nonprofit organization founded and directed by Dr. Kit Ford, WQAD News 8’s 2019 Jefferson Awards Finalist and National Jefferson Awards Winner.

Argrow’s House of Healing and Hope provides free holistic services for female survivors of violence and abuse, as well as provides jobs for some of those survivors who make bath and body products to sell online and in stores around the Quad Cities.

On Wednesday, September 25th, 2019, Argrow’s House is holding its 2nd Annual Fundraising Gala at the Figge Art Museum in Davenport, Iowa.

“Our goal is to pay off our remaining $40,000 mortgage so we can serve even more women survivors of violence and their children,” said Dr. Ford. “Funds from this event will provide more resources to serve survivors, as well as to facilitate obtaining increased employment opportunities for those women served.”

The event is sold out, but donations are still being accepted here.

During WQAD News 8 at 11am on Sept. 25, Dr. Ford will appear in studio with the gala’s Keynote Speaker – Christan Rainey, CEO and Founder of Men Against Domestic Violence – or M.A.D., USA – based in North Charleston, South Carolina.

Dr. Ford and Rainey met at the National Jefferson Awards Ceremony, where Rainey received the same award as Dr. Ford – the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Award for Public Service Benefiting Local Communities. Only five people from across the country receive this award every year through the Jefferson Awards Foundation, which honors those who are Multiplying Good.

