× What’s the top-grossing mobile game right now? Pokemon Go

(CNN) — If you thought Pokémon Go sunk into obscurity after taking over the world a few years ago, do we have news for you: It just climbed to No. 1 on the list of top-grossing mobile games.

According to SuperData, Pokémon Go made $176 million this August, its most successful month since the halcyon days of 2016.

Those who haven’t checked their Pokédex recently may be surprised to learn that a LOT has been going on in the game over the past three years. Legendary Pokémon, new Pokémon, shiny Pokémon, raids, friends, trading abilities; you name it, and Pokémon Go developer Niantic has made it happen. Paid additions like raid passes, which allow players special access to capture Pokémon, have added to the game’s bottom line.

You also know a game is popular when there’s a whole economy built around cheating at it. Earlier this year, Niantic sued developers from a group called Global++ who were allegedly creating copies of Pokémon Go and other popular Niantic games to give players unauthorized advantages in the real versions of the games.

On a happier note, Pokémon Go recently celebrated its third anniversary with IRL events and special in-game releases.