What WIU is doing to help migratory birds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois- Western Illinois University's Quad Cities Campus is doing its part to protect migratory birds.

According to their official website:

The Moline, IL campus is located right on the Mississippi River, which is a critical corridor for migrating birds. Because of this, the University has started putting up bird-friendly window coverings to reduce the number of collisions with campus windows. The front of the Quad Cities Campus is almost entirely windows.

The website states that the idea for covering were the suggestion of Biological Sciences Professor Brian Peer, who conducts research on birds.