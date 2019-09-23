× Tracking a couple of rounds of rainfall this week

Nice to dry out today and bring back plenty of sunshine after seeing one of the soggiest weekends in a while. Highs this afternoon will reach around the seasonal mid 70s.

Mostly clear skies expected tonight with overnight lows in the middle 50s.

We’ll keep the sunshine going for your Tuesday as temperatures will be a bit warmer with highs around the 80 degree mark.

Skies will be clouding up that night as a front from the west races in. This will bring a broken line of light showers early that morning before skies slowly improve that afternoon.

After seeing a break on Thursday comes the potential for heavy rain returning on Friday. Right now, timing has it during most of the day before ending that evening. Fingers crossed we keep those Friday night football games on the dry side.

We’ll dry out briefly for most of the weekend before signs of another heavy rain event potentially unfolds for the area. Stay tuned!!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Here’s a look at the hour-by-hour forecast from the StormTrack 8 Weather App!

Click on the links below to download the free app: