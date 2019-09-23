The Score Sunday – Davenport North Football, Alleman Football, Lexi Rodriguez, FCA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week on The Score Sunday, we talk with the Davenport North Football Team after they claim the City Championship and gear up for District Play.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Alleman gets their first win of the season beating Moline and ending their 11 game win streak in the Western Big 6.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lexi Rodriguez, a Sterling Junior, helped the Under-18 USA Volleyball team claim gold for the first time in history hear her story. Riley Wilkens a Senior at Morrison spent his summer at Boot Camp preparing for a career in the Army after graduation.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The FCA Story of the Week features the Barickman twins from Geneseo.