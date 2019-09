Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- A street is closed in Davenport as the city prepares for a chance of flooding.

Concord Street, between River Drive and Wapello Avenue, is closed as the Mississippi River hits 14-and-a-half-feet. Flood stage starts at 15 feet.

The river is expected to rise to 15.6 feet by Wednesday.

Currently, water is at the foundations of several homes on Enchanted Island.

Officials have not said when the road will reopen.