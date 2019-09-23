DES MOINES, IOWA - AUGUST 13: Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg delivers a 20-minute campaign speech at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox during the Iowa State Fair August 13, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. Twenty-two of the 23 politicians seeking the Democratic Party presidential nomination visited the fair this week, six months ahead of the all-important Iowa caucuses (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg in the QC for public events on Tuesday
Presidential hopeful Mayor Pete Buttigieg is making the rounds through Iowa on Tuesday, September 24.
He’s set to be in Clinton for a town hall at Lyons Four Square Park at 9:30 a.m. The event is called “Meet Mayor Pete in Clinton!” and is hosted by Iowa for Pete.
The event is free and open to the public. RSVP to guarantee your spot by clicking here. The event is at Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street.
At 11:30 a.m., Mayor Buttigieg will be in Davenport for another meet and greet event.
He is expected to be at St. Ambrose University for a town hall in the Lee Lohman Arena.