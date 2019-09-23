× Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg in the QC for public events on Tuesday

Presidential hopeful Mayor Pete Buttigieg is making the rounds through Iowa on Tuesday, September 24.

He’s set to be in Clinton for a town hall at Lyons Four Square Park at 9:30 a.m. The event is called “Meet Mayor Pete in Clinton!” and is hosted by Iowa for Pete.

The event is free and open to the public. RSVP to guarantee your spot by clicking here. The event is at Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street.

At 11:30 a.m., Mayor Buttigieg will be in Davenport for another meet and greet event.

He is expected to be at St. Ambrose University for a town hall in the Lee Lohman Arena.

The event is free and open to the public. RSVP to guarantee your spot by clicking here.