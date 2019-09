Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois- Moline police are trying to make it safer for kids heading to school at Hamilton Elementary School.

Officials say starting Monday, September 23, 32nd avenue between 4th and 7th streets (right across from Hamilton) will be one-way.

That change will only be in effect during morning drop-off and afternoon pick-up.

Police say the change is temporary for now, their goal is to see how the change impacts traffic congestion in that area.