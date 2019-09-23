× No threat of violence at Moline High School, school district says

MOLINE, Illinois– There are no threats of violence toward Moline High School (MHS) students on Monday, according to a statement from the school district.

An anonymous tip was spread on social media Sunday night “suggesting the possibility of violence at MHS planned for Monday, Sept. 23, 2019,” according to a statement the Moline Police Department shared on Facebook reportedly from the Moline-Coal Valley School District.

It does not say which social media channels the threat was posted and shared on.

Moline police say they conducted interviews and determined there was no credible threat to students.

Additional police will be at MHS to “help students, staff and parents feel more at ease,” the statement said.

It is unclear what the threat consisted of or why it was determined incredible. It is also unknown if anyone is facing charges or disciplinary action.

WQAD has reached out to the police department, but has not yet heard back.