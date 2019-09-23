Munchie Mondays: Stuffed Cheez-It Pizza

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- We all know the saying, "Cheese, please?" How about some extra cheese?

News 8's Jonathan Ketz and Angie Sharp may have had an extra cheesy pizza on "Good Morning Quad Cities" Monday, Sept. 23.

It was the new Stuffed Cheez-It Pizza from Pizza Hut!

It comes with four baked jumbo squares and a crust infused with the sharp cheddar flavor of Cheez-Its. You can either get it stuffed with cheese, or pepperoni and cheese. Both options are served with marinara dipping sauce.

It's available now, but only for a limited time.

The new pizza will be added to the restaurant's value menu, the $5 N' Up Lineup, at $6 if you buy two or more items from the menu.