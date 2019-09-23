× Moline city administrator resigns from position within 6 months of starting

MOLINE, Illinois — Moline’s city administrator is resigning from her position.

Lisa Kotter submitted her letter of resignation to Mayor Stephanie Acri on Sunday, September 22. Kotter did not give specific reasons for her resignation, other than saying the reasons were “personal.”

Kotter’s role as city administrator was approved in April of 2019. The city administrator role had sat vacant for months before she came in; Doug Mexeiner left in January of 2019.

The following is what she said in her resignation letter.

“Please accept this letter of resignation from my position as the City Administrator. I appreciate the opportunity the city gave me in the past five months. My reasons for the resignation are personal. I wish the city officials and staff the best moving forward.”

The city council will vote on a resolution that would appoint J.D. Schulte, Public Works Director, as Interim City Administrator for the City of Moline. The vote will happen during the city council meeting on September 24th.

JUST IN: Moline City Administrator Lisa Kotter has confirmed her resignation. I’m at city hall working to learn more. (@wqad) pic.twitter.com/axcr8P7knT — Ryan Jenkins (@RyanJenkins_TV) September 23, 2019