LeClaire grocery store to close

LECLAIRE, Iowa — The only grocery store in LeClaire is closing as its owners prepare to retire.

According to their owners, there’s no official closing date announced. The location in northwest Davenport will remain open.

Slagle Foods stores were founded by Harold and Sue Slagle in 1962 when they opened a store in Davenport. They expanded into LeClaire in 1965. The current owners, Paul and Lynda Slagle, bought the Davenport store from the Slagle group in 1999, followed by the LeClaire location years later.